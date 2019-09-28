WWE News: Seth Rollins deactivates Twitter account following Sasha Banks' tweet

Seth Rollins has deactivated Twitter

Following an interesting incident last night that saw Seth Rollins' tweet about his match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW seemingly being mocked by Sasha Banks, who posted a near identical tweet, the WWE Universal Champion has seemingly deactivated his Twitter account.

With Rollins set to defend his title against the legendary Rey Mysterio on next week's season premiere of RAW, Rollins stated that it's “mind-boggling” that he'll face a man he's wanted to face his entire life. The tweet is now unavailable - much like the rest of Rollins' tweets - due to his recent decision to delete his account.

Just a couple of hours later, The Boss sent out a near identical tweet, seeming to mock the fiancé of her current rival, Becky Lynch.

Charlotte Flair responded to the tweet, prompting The Boss to post a GIF of Rollins wiping a tear from his face following Banks' TakeOver: Brooklyn match with Bayley in 2015. The GIF also shows Rollins next to his then-girlfriend Zahra Schreiber.

A busy schedule for Rollins...

Seth Rollins' challenger for RAW was confirmed when Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 5-Way match on last week's episode to become the new #1 contender for the Universal Championship.

The Architect is also scheduled to face off against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, at Hell In A Cell on October 6.

A new season of RAW gets underway...

As well as the monumental Universal Championship Match, the season premiere of RAW will see Sasha Banks go up against Alexa Bliss, with two other title matches also confirmed as AJ Styles defends his United States Championship against Cedric Alexander, and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defend their newly-won RAW Tag Team Championships against Heavy Machinery.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have been confirmed as guests for Miz TV.

