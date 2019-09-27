WWE News: Sasha Banks mocks Seth Rollins with almost identical Twitter post

Sasha Banks and Seth Rollins are currently involved in title rivalries

Sasha Banks has taken to Twitter to mock Seth Rollins ahead of their matches on the September 30 episode of WWE RAW.

The episode, which is being promoted as RAW’s season premiere, will feature a Universal Championship match between Rollins and Rey Mysterio, while Banks is due to go one-on-one with Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss.

Four days before the show, Rollins tweeted that he has looked forward to facing Mysterio his entire life, adding that it is “mind-boggling” that he is set to defend his title against one of the greatest Superstars of all time on one of the biggest RAW episodes of 2019.

This is a match I’ve been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I’m defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I’ll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/VGfuBK4vUU — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 26, 2019

Two hours later, Banks sent out an almost identical tweet, replacing Mysterio with Bliss, to take an apparent shot at Rollins, who is the fiancé of her current rival, Becky Lynch.

This could also be seen as a dig at Bliss, as the two women have reportedly had behind-the-scenes issues with each other for several years.

This is a match I’ve been looking forward 2 my entire life. The fact that I’m wrestling 1/2 of the Tag Champs on the #RAW Season Premiere against @AlexaBliss_WWE in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6days out from #HIAC & @BeckyLynchWWE I’ll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/p7yTusEFJ2 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 26, 2019

The season premiere of RAW awaits

Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 5-Way match on the September 23 episode of RAW to become the new #1 contender for the Universal Championship.

Regardless of whether he wins or loses on the upcoming episode of RAW, Universal Champion Seth Rollins is also scheduled to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Hell In A Cell on October 6, so there is likely to be one final confrontation between the two men before the pay-per-view.

WWE has also announced that Sasha Banks will prepare for her RAW Women’s Championship Hell In A Cell match with Becky Lynch by facing long-term rival Alexa Bliss, whose tag team partner Nikki Cross lost to “The Boss” earlier this week.

Elsewhere, AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander (United States Championship) and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery (RAW Tag Team Championship) have been confirmed for the next RAW episode, while Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be guests on Miz TV.

