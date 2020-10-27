Opinion: Why Randy Orton shouldn't have won the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

A new WWE Champion was crowned at Hell in a Cell. The Apex Predator, Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to win his 14th WWE World Championship at the pay-per-view. The two fierce gladiators collided in a brutal Hell in a Cell match that saw McIntyre fall off the cell and crash onto the announce table below.

Even though no one can say for sure, it seems as if the Hell in a Cell match marked the end of the program between Orton and McIntyre. WWE may choose to showcase a rematch at Survivor Series, but that'd be superfluous, as Orton would certainly retain.

To many, The Viper's WWE Championship win comes as a bit of a disappointment. The decision was short-sighted, ill-advised, and is more likely to do more harm than good.

Firstly, the outcome of their WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell made McIntyre look weak. Not only did Randy Orton kick out of McIntyre's devastating Claymore Kick, but he also pinned the latter for the three count with just a single RKO.

The Scottish Psychopath has practically been invincible this year. His win-loss record has been phenomenal, while he has outlasted Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler.

He had also successfully defended against Randy Orton twice before at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions. He won with a Backslide at SummerSlam and received help from Orton's past victims at Clash of Champions.

Hell in a Cell was his prime opportunity to prove he could vanquish someone as abominable and vicious as Orton, but it wasn't meant to be.

Randy Orton went over against a rising star in Drew McIntyre

Secondly, it is usually a step in the wrong direction when an older, established veteran wins a World title from a younger, rising star.

Orton isn't exactly a part-timer, but he isn't a spring chicken either. He is a perfectly capable star, but has spent quite a lot of his time in the spotlight for over 15 years.

McIntyre would've benefitted much more from a longer WWE Championship reign and a clean, convincing victory over Randy Orton. The Viper's title win came at the expense of a star who had just found his footing on the main roster.

It will be arduous for WWE to create new stars if management will keep putting the World titles back on veterans. Hence, in terms of looking into the future, Randy Orton's WWE title win is a step in the wrong direction.

Lastly, McIntyre was excelling as WWE Champion. The Scottish Psychopath had been so consistent; he elevated the WWE Championship to great heights and kept the needle moving in the no-fan era.

It was a welcome sight to watch a hardworking, committed, and meticulous fan-favorite like McIntyre finally reach the heights he was destined to achieve. He would've lost the title eventually, but Hell in a Cell was not the right time, and Randy Orton was not the right guy.

WWE must have a goal in mind with Randy Orton as WWE Champion. Rumors indicate that sights are set on a WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Edge at WrestleMania 37. Whatever WWE's plans may be, Drew McIntyre shouldn't have lost the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell.