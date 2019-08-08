Opinion: Roman Reigns' tussle against Buddy Murphy should happen at SummerSlam

WWE is only a couple of days away from hosting SummerSlam 2019, and surprisingly, Roman Reigns doesn't have an opponent yet. However, rumors have been floating around that WWE might have The Big Dog take on Buddy Murphy on Sunday.

This is not just a great idea, but a fantastic matchup on paper and more importantly, it makes sense.

This Tuesday night, a day after closely escaping a hit-and-run incident, Reigns searched for his attacker. His search took him to Buddy Murphy, who, after some hostility, revealed to have seen Erick Rowan attempting the attack on Reigns.

In response, Erick Rowan's partner, WWE's environmentalist Daniel Bryan denied Murphy's allegations. In an interview to WWE.com, he said,

“What happened when Roman Reigns asked Buddy Murphy? What happened? What did he say he saw? He said he saw no-one, and only when he had his head forced against a wall did he say anything about Rowan.”

By the looks of this story, we all know that Daniel Bryan has a lot to do with the incident. But before the Planet's Savior takes on the wounded Big Dog, WWE has a long story to tell. .And as rumors suggest, in the next chapter, we may see Roman Reigns fight Buddy Murphy.

After Murphy's shocking revelation, Reigns vs. Rowan or Reigns vs. Bryan could well have been the next step. Hence, if WWE chooses to go with Murphy as Reigns' opponent, it is a welcome change of pace.

A solid story involving two of WWE's best is what the company needs now. Even with an awkward start, the story has everyone talking.

Furthermore, it could give the extremely talented Murphy an opportunity to shine on a big stage against a high profile opponent. We know how Reigns' involvement can exponentially pick up the stakes of a contest. A tough fight against Reigns will do wonders for Murphy, who currently finds himself in the crowded main roster since arriving at SmackDown.

He is too good a wrestler to do nothing of note. A show-stealing performance against WWE's leading face will get him in the the thick of things.

We can expect Bryan and Rowan's involvement in some way, possibly an open attack on Reigns this time which would give the two men a chance to leave a lasting impact on the show. Besides, Reigns is due for a big fight on the show and hasn't had many interesting fights since his return, which could spice up the contest.

