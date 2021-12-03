Seth Rollins should be the next WWE Champion

The Visionary Seth Rollins is undoubtedly an invaluable asset for WWE. Rollins is one of the most gifted athletes globally, and fans can always count on him for some stellar in-ring action.

On this week's episode of RAW, the former Universal Champion interfered in WWE Champion Big E's title defense against Kevin Owens.

Rollins was baited in by KO, and his assault resulted in a disqualification victory for Owens. A Triple Threat Match between the three rivals was announced for WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

While the Prizefighter and The Powerhouse of Positivity are bona fide stars, Rollins should walk away with sports-entertainment's top prize at the historic event.

Seth Rollins' WWE Championship victory will present riveting opportunities.

There's no denying the fact that The Powerhouse of the New Day, an overwhelmingly popular faction, has been an incredible WWE Champion. Big E has shown a very focused and dedicated side of himself during his run. But a lack of viable opponents may damage the credibility of his reign.

Aside from Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, there aren't many contenders for the defending champion. However, the situation would be pretty different with the Messiah as WWE Champion.

Finn Balor is one of the biggest names to come to mind as a potential threat to Rollins. The two incredible stars have run into each other previously and neither man would want to back down from a fight.

While Riddle may be in a tag team with Randy Orton, he could always step up to face Rollins. There is real-life tension between the Original Bro and Rollins. WWE has utilized off-screen conflicts to put together intriguing storylines in the past.

Let's not take Edge out of the equation, either. While the Rated-R Superstar and The Messiah have just ended a long feud, Vince McMahon may choose to revisit this rivalry for a ratings spike.

Seth Rollins could become RAW's version of Roman Reigns.

For the past 15 months, the SmackDown roster has dealt with Roman Reigns' unprecedented and brutal dominance as Universal Champion. The Head of the Table's programs have continuously been a focal point on the blue brand, and for a good reason. RAW has lagged behind its main competitor in this department. The red brand tried to replicate the brutality with Bobby Lashley, but Reigns still outperformed him.

Seth Rollins may not become the vicious, merciless beast that Reigns is, he has shown a ruthless side in the past. Rollins almost blinded Rey Mysterio in May 2020 by driving his eye in to the edge of the steel steps. While the WWE Universe had always known him to be cunning and astute, this brutality was unusual.

He doesn't need to embark on a reign of terror, but Seth Rollins is the perfect candidate on the current roster for a long WWE Championship reign.

Seth Rollins had an impressive run at the top with the title in 2015, and he can replicate that again.

Do you think Seth Rollins should be the man to take the WWE title from Big E? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Seth Rollins should dethrone Big E? Yes No 2 votes so far