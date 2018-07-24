Opinion: Seth Rollins Vs Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam isn't a good idea

Do you really want to see this match again?

On this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that Seth Rollins will be taking on Dolph Ziggler in yet another rematch for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. I'm really doubtful about the prospect of watching Ziggler Vs Rollins again at SummerSlam, especially after their underwhelming Ironman match at Extreme Rules; this rivalry has become 2018's version of Kevin Owens Vs AJ Styles.

Why does WWE have to extend rivalries for so long? Countless rematches make rivalries stale and uninteresting. In other words, rematches kill the excitement created by the previous matches.

Ziggler and Rollins have battled three times in the past month, two of these took place on Raw and one main-evented Extreme Rules. The iron man match should have been the end of this rivalry and both stars should have moved on. There's no point of continuing this rivalry even if WWE adds a stipulation. The only reason why fans were sick of AJ Styles' and Kevin Owens' rivalry was because they had seen them clash numerous times. Styles and Owens had many matches in 2017 for the US title but none of them were as good as fans expected them to be. Their rivalry was forcefully extended by indecisive finishes and controversial booking decisions. Similarly, Ziggler and Rollins have battled many times and their rivalry is being extended by Drew Mcintyre's unfair involvement.

Raw has so many better options than Rollins Vs Ziggler. They could've given Finn Balor a shot at the Intercontinental championship. Bobby Roode would've been a decent opponent for Ziggler as well. The best option would have been a six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental title between Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Elias. The match would've been an instant classic and would've given the likes of Finn Balor and Bobby Roode a decent spot on the SummerSlam card.

Dolph Ziggler Vs Seth Rollins for the fourth time in two months at SummerSlam doesn't have me excited at all. I am definitely disappointed at WWE's lack of direction for the Intercontinental championship.

What do you think about Rollins Vs Ziggler IV at SummerSlam?

