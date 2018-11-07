Opinion: Team SmackDown for Survivor Series is a chaotic mix

Team SmackDown looked in chaos this week on SmackDown Live

With only a week and a half away from Survivor Series, both the red and blue brand of WWE are building towards the event. While the line up for Team Raw is still underway, their counterparts have confirmed all five superstars who will represent the Men's Team SmackDown on Survivor Series.

Team SmackDown

#1 Daniel Bryan (Co-Captain)

#2 The Miz (Co-Captain)

#3 Shane McMahon

#4 Rey Mysterio

#5 Samoa Joe

One thing you would have immediately noticed is the term "Co-Captain". Both Miz and Bryan will be leading Team SmackDown in the Men's Survivor Series 2018 event. Now, we all know that these two superstars have not been seeing eye-to-eye, ever since Miz was named mentor for Daniel Bryan on NXT back in 2010.

This year after Bryan's return to wrestling, they have gone back and forth with series of grueling matches which included mixed-tag team matches involving their wives. The question if they can function in one team is practically rhetorical.

The Miz has also had issues with Rey Mysterio, and they have fought each other many times, including the epic WWE Championship Tournament of 2011, which was won by Rey.

Coming to Samoa Joe, he's unarguably the most despicable superstar on the blue roster, and his recent series of feuds with WWE Champion AJ Styles stamps this statement.

To make matters worse, Daniel Bryan seems to be on a collision course with Samoa Joe after his attempt in trying to save AJ Styles from Joe's assault eventually ended in Bryan passing out in a Coquina Clutch.

This week on SmackDown Live, matters worsened as Bryan decided to return the favour to Joe via a Yes Lock.

If you look at the team, only two superstars - The Miz and Samoa Joe, have really been competing in a WWE ring for an extended period, heading into the Survivor Series match. Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio have just made their come-back, while Shane McMahon is more into the management side of things.

With Team Raw boasting a powerful line-up in the form of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman for a start, it may end up being a one sided affair, unless Team SmackDown puts aside their differences and work together as a cohesive unit.

The big question is, will they?