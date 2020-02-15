Opinion: The endgame to the Seth Rollins-Kevin Owens rivalry should be at WrestleMania 36

R ollins and Owens have been feuding for almost four months

It's safe to say that RAW has been on a roll in 2020. WWE's flagship three-hour show has become one of the best weekly wrestling TV shows even surpassing the always highly- praised NXT, in our opinion. The current RAW roster is one of the best in the company's history and despite being the longest weekly offering from WWE, the show has been an easy watch for the past few months.

Sure, they are things like the Rusev-Lana-Lashley- Liv Morgan storyline or the Erick Rowan Cage thing which isn't clicking with the fans at the moment, but there has been serious talent building and storytelling on the Red brand. It is a testament to RAW's creative team that we now look forward to seeing what's going to happen on Monday nights, which hasn't been the case for the past few years.

One of the most major storylines happening on RAW at the moment is one between Seth Rollins and his disciples against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Viking Raiders. It all began on the RAW after Survivor Series. After being thrashed by NXT and SmackDown on the show, Seth Rollins opened the show in what was billed as a ' Townhall' with superstars from the brand surrounding the ring.

Rollins would deliver a scathing rant on his RAW colleagues blaming them for the brand's failure at the event. Rollins would target Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio specifically pointing out how they had let the Red brand down. With Rollins going off on everyone at sight, the Superstars surrounding the ring began to leave, one by one, until there was only one left, ie, Kevin Owens.

Rollins would target Owens, calling him 'Mr. NXT and questioning his loyalty to the brand. Owens wouldn't say a word during the segment and instead hit Rollins with a stunner to close the segment. A match was set between the duo which Owens won after AOP attacked the Prizefighter. This would lead to Owens accusing Rollins of forming a pact with Akam and Rezar. The Architect would deny the accusations initially before finally revealing his true colors and leading a backstage attack on Owens with the help of AOP.

Rollins' turn as The Monday Night Messiah and his association with AOP and later on Murphy has been one of the things on the show. Instead of doing the usual 'Polarising figure' stitch with Rollins, they turned The Beastslayer heel. Rollins has excelled in his role as the cult-esque figure. Rollins' stable has been a dominant force on the Red brand taking up numerous victories over Owens & Co.

But, it goes without saying that the endgame to all of this will most likely be a singles match between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. Rollins and Owens have incredible chemistry and have knocked it out of the park whenever paired together.

The only thing we would like to see in this match is some sort of stipulation attached to it. The way we would like to see this match is if Rollins wins, Owens joins The Messiah faction whereas if Rollins loses, he leaves RAW. This would so much more depth to his already heated rivalry.

Owens finally getting a win over Rollins at WrestleMania 36 will garner one of the loudest pops of the night. A win in a big match against an opponent like Rollins will go a long way in solidifying The Prizefighter as the top babyface on Monday Nights.

There have been reports of Rollins possibly taking some time off following WrestleMania 36. Having him lose to Owens at The Grandest Stage Of Them All will be a great way to write him off TV.

Alternatively, the company could have Murphy and AOP turn on Rollins while he is addressing his loss to Owens at Mania thereby writing him off TV for the foreseeable future. For this to happen, the company has to ensure that Murphy and AOP become credible enough to continue as a faction without the involvement of The Monday Night Messiah.

Either way, this feud has to end with Owens getting his hand raised at The Showcase of Immortals. The Quebec-native has had a patchy record at The Grandest Stage Of Them All and a win over one of the company's top Superstars in Rollins will be huge for the former Universal Champion.