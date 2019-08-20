Opinion: The Fiend's attack on Jerry "The King" Lawler was five years in the making

The Fiend finally got his hands on Lawler

Tonight, The Fiend added yet another name to his impressive list of victims as a third Hall of Famer fell to Bray Wyatt.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was making his predictions for the King of the Ring tournament ahead of a scheduled segment with Sasha Banks when the arena lights dimmed and the maniacal laughter began.

Well, Lawler knew what was next and he wasn't hanging around. While trying to escape, though, The Fiend appeared to ambush Lawler as he stood on the stage after making it up the ramp - only to be laid out via Mandible Claw.

Why Lawler?

The answer may be as simple as Lawler being in the wrong place at the wrong time, or maybe even more appropriately being a Hall of Famer - since he joins Mick Foley and Kurt Angle to make up 75% of The Fiend's victim's, with the other being the first ever Universal Champion Finn Balor.

However, there is a chance that this was actually five years in the making, as Wyatt and Lawler have previous.

Way back in 2014, The Wyatt Family very nearly laid out Lawler, before John Cena made the save. The Eater of Worlds had blamed Lawler for his lack of success, essentially calling Lawler a cheerleader for the 16-time World Champion and attributing much of Cena's success to the Hall of Famer.

Tonight, The Fiend righted a previous wrong by destroying Lawler, a man who escaped his grasp five years ago. Might John Cena be on The Fiend's list...?

We all know that the old Bray Wyatt isn't completely forgotten about, with The Fiend gave several references to the previous Bray Wyatt character. This is a clear signal that Wyatt's character has evolved rather than undergoing a complete repackaging - so maybe this attack wasn't so random after all.

I had a discussion with Korey Gunz on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKUssions podcast to discuss how Bray Wyatt introduced us to the Fiend way back in 2015 and why he's using The Mandible Claw - the very move that The Fiend used on Lawler tonight.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.

Who do you want The Fiend to attack next? Let us know in the comments.