Opinion: The Miz is the best mid-carder of all time

2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour - Arrivals

Let me start by saying that I am a huge fan of The Miz. His SmackDown Live promo work has been great over the past two weeks. I wasn't too keen on another Shane McMahon match at WrestleMania, until I heard The Miz on the Mike (pun intended). The emotion around his father and his falls count anywhere promo, "The only image I see is me ripping Shane McMahon apart limb from limb, piece by piece on the grandest stage of them all."

This has prompted me to think about the mid-card performers of the past couldn't think of anyone else who maintains the quality of the mid-card so well, especially post attitude era. He may never be the main event guy and the face of the company, but when he works in the mid-card against almost anyone, he delivers.

#1 He can sell any mid card feud

WWE Monday Night Raw In Las Vegas

When you think about consistency, crowd reaction, content and the way he sells a feud, The Miz is up there with the greats. He has the ability to have the audience buy into what he says, thanks to his incorporation of true aspects in his promos. He says things like he is there day in, day out grinding and working (True).

He speaks about the love for his family (True). He discusses how he brings titles or other superstars back into relevance or prestige (True). Most other mid-card feuds are textbook. Either a veteran working with a youngster, or based on the ability to have a good match. The Miz brings the emotional investment to a feud and a level of entertainment other mid-carders lack.

When he operates as a heel, which he has been the majority of his career, he ensures the audience actually hates him and wants to see him get beat up. However, his recent face turn was also fueled by the support and appreciation he has been receiving by the WWE universe despite being a heel. He is the most must-see superstar in the mid-card ever.

