Opinion: What Cody's AEW Dynamite video package really meant

AEW: Chris Jericho and Cody

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

What happened?

On the October 17th episode of Dynamite on TNT, AEW ran a promotional video for Cody’s upcoming title match against 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho at Full Gear. The video showed Cody zoning out of meetings, zoning out of conversations with his wife, and zoning in on winning the AEW World Championship. Cody came off as a man possessed. AEW is his baby and it must be driving him insane that Jericho is reaping all the benefits of being the AEW World Champion.

The video package was extremely well done. It covered Cody needing this championship victory to prove that leaving the “other guys” was not a mistake, as MJF attested. The package included testimonies from MJF, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Brandi Rhodes, Michelle Runnels, and Diamond Dallas Page.

Cody is desperate to win his first world championship. Diamond Dallas Page even appeared on-screen to do an impression of Dusty Rhodes (while wearing a Dusty Rhodes t-shirt) about how it’s the most real thing in the business when you win your first world title.

Why did it happen?

Cody has won both the Ring of Honor and NWA Heavyweight Championships. Is this an oversight? Do they think fans just don’t know? Well, they might, but that isn't likely.

By disregarding those other two championships, AEW is telling us that Cody holds the AEW World Title in the same esteem as the WWE Championship.

AEW and WWE are on a different playing field than any other company. They don’t have to mention the other independent championships Cody has won because in actuality most of the million or so weekly Dynamite viewers have no idea about Cody being in those other promotions, nor do they care. It would be akin to saying Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees would be okay if he doesn't win a World Series ring because he won a couple championships in Little League. You aren't a World Champion until you win the World Series.

The message: AEW and WWE are the only World Championships that matter.

Final Takeaway

Not only did the package make it clear that there are only two major promotions in the United States that matter, it is also built in excuses for Cody to lose in his upcoming bout against Jericho. This would be a great way to set up a storyline where Cody must transition from being Mr. Corporate AEW back to being Cody the professional wrestler.

Good Ole' JR even made the point that he thinks Cody needs to set aside his "EVP title and become Cody the wrestler again."

Regardless of the creative direction, the match between Cody and Jericho at Full Gear should be spectacular, as two of the best in the world will square off for one of wrestling's most important championships.

