Opinion: Why Chris Jericho lost on AEW Dynamite 

As many witnessed on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevera took on SCU for the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Chris Jericho had previously said that The Inner Circle was going after the gold and there is no way he would have lost as he was undefeated at that point with 7-0. Suddenly, the unthinkable happened when Jericho was pinned by Scorpio Sky in a shock victory.

Think about it for a second. AEW Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky pinned the AEW World Champion when it seemed like Jericho was on this unbeatable winning streak. The reason is quite clear that AEW looks at Scorpio Sky as a fantastic talent that is on the rise. In a sense, he is more over than the rest of SCU and could easily break into the singles division.

To Chris Jericho, this actually goes back to All Out when he actually won the AEW Championship. The cameras followed him backstage where he was cutting a promo on everybody in his sights. This obviously was the reason for the creation of "A little bit of the Bubbly" quote which is, still over, the crowd.

But before that, Jericho did say this to Scorpio Sky as he went into his lockerroom. He said,

"Scorpio Sky, you'll never get a shot at this (AEW Championship). You hear me? None of you guys. Idiots."

You can watch that exchange at 1:50 in the video below

Another thing that should taken into account is when Scorpio Sky had to replace the injured Christopher Daniels in the AEW tag team tournament. Sky essentially had to wrestle in his street clothes, which got over big with the crowd.

Since then, they have built his character over time as the ultimate underdog, with him and Frankie Kazarian winning the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Now, Scorpio Sky can claim that he was the first guy to pin the nefarious AEW Champion, something that Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page or Kenny Omega couldn't do. Moreover, this will play out over the next couple of AEW Dynamite shows with a payoff at the end.

Could Sky become AEW Champion? It's highly doubtful, but stranger things have happened.