Opinion: Why did Seth Rollins Lose The Intercontinental Championship?

Why could WWE possibly do this?

Seth Rollins was a great Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 back in April, and since then, he's been the true definition of a Fighting Champion. So why would WWE make Seth lose his title?

In case you didn't know, Seth Rollins is among the best wrestlers WWE has. He is a former 2x WWE Champion, 1x United States Champion, and also a 3x Tag Team Champion. Seth is the only wrestler till date to ever hold the WWE and the United States Championship simultaneously. He is also the only wrestler to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental Title on this week's episode of Raw. He won this title back at WrestleMania 34, and since then, he has been the real face of Raw. His fans often fondly address as Monday Night Rollins. He defended the championship as many times as he could. In fact, his title reign was the best part of Raw, so why did the WWE make him lose his title?

There can be various reasons for this decision. While Rollins was holding the Intercontinental Title, he used to organise an Open Challenge to anyone on the roster. So challengers used to come and go, but no one could defeat Seth Rollins. WWE may be wanting to prevent Seth Rollins to become the next John Cena, who is known for burying talent. Seth Rollins can easily get the main event push, so he doesn't need any title to boost the same

On this week's episode of Raw, it was also announced that there's going to be a multi-man match at the Extreme Rules pay per view, to determine the #1 contender for the Universal Championship. So this match can be the best opportunity for Seth Rollins to get his hands on the Universal Title. There's no doubt that Seth Rollins will be a spectacular Universal Champion.

There are also some rumours suggesting that Seth Rollins maybe challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam 2018. Seth Rollins has invoked his rematch clause for the next episode of Raw, instead of Extreme Rules, which may be hinting that Seth Rollins can surely be involved in the multi-man match at Extreme Rules 2018.

If Seth Rollins qualifies for the multi-man match, there is a fair chance that Seth could challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2018. By the time, Dolph Ziggler can be great as the WWE's Intercontinental Champion.

