Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Why did Seth Rollins Lose The Intercontinental Championship? 

Why could WWE possibly do this?

Jitesh Puri
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 19 Jun 2018, 16:44 IST
1.67K

Seth Rollins was an awesome Intercontinental Champion
Seth Rollins was a great Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 back in April, and since then, he's been the true definition of a Fighting Champion. So why would WWE make Seth lose his title?

In case you didn't know, Seth Rollins is among the best wrestlers WWE has. He is a former 2x WWE Champion, 1x United States Champion, and also a 3x Tag Team Champion. Seth is the only wrestler till date to ever hold the WWE and the United States Championship simultaneously. He is also the only wrestler to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental Title on this week's episode of Raw. He won this title back at WrestleMania 34, and since then, he has been the real face of Raw. His fans often fondly address as Monday Night Rollins. He defended the championship as many times as he could. In fact, his title reign was the best part of Raw, so why did the WWE make him lose his title?

There can be various reasons for this decision. While Rollins was holding the Intercontinental Title, he used to organise an Open Challenge to anyone on the roster. So challengers used to come and go, but no one could defeat Seth Rollins. WWE may be wanting to prevent Seth Rollins to become the next John Cena, who is known for burying talent. Seth Rollins can easily get the main event push, so he doesn't need any title to boost the same

On this week's episode of Raw, it was also announced that there's going to be a multi-man match at the Extreme Rules pay per view, to determine the #1 contender for the Universal Championship. So this match can be the best opportunity for Seth Rollins to get his hands on the Universal Title. There's no doubt that Seth Rollins will be a spectacular Universal Champion.

There are also some rumours suggesting that Seth Rollins maybe challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam 2018. Seth Rollins has invoked his rematch clause for the next episode of Raw, instead of Extreme Rules, which may be hinting that Seth Rollins can surely be involved in the multi-man match at Extreme Rules 2018.

If Seth Rollins qualifies for the multi-man match, there is a fair chance that Seth could challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2018. By the time, Dolph Ziggler can be great as the WWE's Intercontinental Champion.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.

WWE Raw Dolph Ziggler Seth Rollins Leisure Reading
Opinion: Possible reason why Seth Rollins lost the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler defeats Seth Rollins to become...
RELATED STORY
5 potential opponents to challenge Seth Rollins for the...
RELATED STORY
5 realistic contenders to defeat Seth Rollins for the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins' opponent set for Intercontinental...
RELATED STORY
Five wrestlers we would like to see face Seth Rollins for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins responds to Kevin Owens' challenge...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins announced for...
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Finishes for the Rollins vs. Ziggler Rematch...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for Seth Rollins's Intercontinental...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us