Opinion: Why Drew McIntyre should turn on Dolph Ziggler

Jatin Tiloomalani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 367 // 28 Aug 2018, 12:37 IST

Watch out Dolph!

This past week at Summerslam, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler lost his Intercontinental Championship to Seth Rollins in a hard-hitting contest. The following night on Raw, Dean Ambrose also defeated Dolph Ziggler in what felt like a squash match.

It seems like WWE might not be interested in pushing Ziggler again because he still hasn't extended his contract with the company and rumors have also begun circulating that Ziggler had refused to continue his contract at SummerSlam. This means he could be leaving the company shortly when his contract expires. WWE have to use this opportunity to build Drew McIntyre, who has been Ziggler's sidekick since Superstar Shake-Up.

Now, McIntyre is going be one of the future top stars in WWE for sure. He was released by WWE 4 years ago due to company having no more faith on him as a main eventer. Mean time, McIntyre competed in various other promotions such as ICW, Evolve, TNA and he became the champion in those brands and re-established his character in the wrestling world.

When he returned to WWE, he had completely transformed to a better version of himself and has been receiving positive reactions from the fans since debuting in NXT last year. So, McIntyre is destined for a single's career in the company, because he's everything Vince McMahon wants in a superstar. He has the size, charisma, wrestling ability etc.

McIntyre's main event run could begin by turning on Ziggler and challenging him to a match at Hell in a Cell. Ziggler is a former World Champion, so a win over him would be great for McIntyre. If in case Ziggler decides to stay then the feud can continue in the following pay-per-views, but if he doesn't then this should be Ziggler's final match with McIntyre beating Ziggler decisively, ending his career and later on bragging about it to get heat from the fans. This will help him to become a main event level talent.

