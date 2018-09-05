Opinion: Why last night's RAW was a monumental night for the Women's Division

So, we hear a lot about the Women's Division in WWE these days and how monumental certain events and matches can be, and it's very rare that a little fact can pass us by -- but it seems that one did last night.

While everyone has been waxing lyrical about The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' showdown and the exploits of The Shield from last night, not to mention a title change -- and rightly so -- there was one thing that was very unique about last night's show when it came to the ladies on the show!

Some eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted it, but we saw A LOT of ladies on the show. In fact, last night's Raw involved every active woman on the red brand's roster bar one -- and a couple of extras too! Not to mention the fact that Renee Young was on commentary for the entire show, too, becoming the first women to commentate on Raw for the duration.

Last night's Raw featured 14 female Superstars in total, with only one notable exception. The opening match of Raw saw Nikki and Brie, The Bella Twins, return to take on The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, with Ruby Riott featured outside the ring.

Later in the night, we'd see Alexa Bliss face Natalya, with three female Superstars on the outside in Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Mickie James and Alicia Fox -- who would herself be involved in a post-match altercation, we'll say, with Rousey. A Tag Team Match was also set for next week where Ronda Rousey will get her hands on Alexa Bliss.

Shortly after, Bayley and Sasha Banks were in action against Ember Moon and Dana Brooke, a match that would see Brooke quit Titus Worldwide immediately after for "costing her" the match, too.

So, who was missing? Only one lady -- former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax -- who is reportedly undergoing some recovery and rehabilitation -- although it's said she isn't injured.

While we did see the entire Raw Women's roster on stage recently for the "historic" announcement of the all-women's pay-per-view, it's been a while since every woman on the brand has been involved in a show either physically or at least at the ringside area during a match -- and a women's match at that -- rather than simply valeting for their male counterparts.

Not only that, but a HUGE match for Evolution was also confirmed with the news broken exclusively on WWE's Twitter -- making the night a very female-dominant show in comparison to previous weeks where one or two women's matches is the norm, and three is very rare.

While we're gearing up for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view, it seems that WWE really is going all in with the Women's Division, and we're starting to see some parity in WWE when it comes to TV time split between male and female Superstars.

Did you notice the plethora of women we saw on screen last night? It seems like it may have bypassed a few people, which I personally am very pleased about -- because the next step of the Women's Revolution, is when there are no more "firsts" and women's wrestling is classed as equal to men's wrestling in every way.

What did you think of WWE having almost every active woman on the card last night? Would you like to see more women on Raw and SmackDown let us know in the comments.