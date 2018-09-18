Opinion: WWE possibly planning a Shield Triple Threat match to main event WrestleMania 35

All signs point towards this colossal match

The Shield is one of the most dominant factions in the history of the WWE. Ever since they made their debut back in 2012, the trio have held a vital place in the storylines.

The Shield’s first run ended, and the group disbanded when Seth Rollins turned on his brothers and joined The Authority. Since then all three members of the group became world champions and are having a successful career in the WWE.

It’s natural that when WWE splits up a team they always have plans to reunite them in the future, and the fans were waiting for The Shield‘s reunion. That came to fruition when the trio were rejoined in October 2017.

But the reunion didn’t last long as Dean Ambrose suffered an injury and was out of action for eight months until he made his return on the Raw before SummerSlam this year.

The Shield are now back together and are feuding against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre, and reports suggest that the trio will receive the push they were supposed to get last year before Ambrose’s injury.

Though the first Shield reunion was all about getting Roman Reigns over with the crowd before his Universal title win, WWE might have some exciting plans for their current run.

As per various reports, Roman Reigns will have a lengthy run with the Universal Championship which might extend up to WrestleMania 35 next year. Speaking about WrestleMania 35, multiple reports have suggested the WWE has plans for Reigns to face The Rock at the main event of WrestleMania 35.

But it’s unlikely they will let a part-timer main event WrestleMania for the fourth year in a row. The next best alternative will be to have a Shield triple threat match for the Universal Championship.

WWE might move towards this direction, and we could see The Shield going against each other for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Rumors of Dean Ambrose turning heel on The Shield has been on the rise ever since he made his return from injury, and that could ignite the second implosion of The Hounds of Justice, and lead towards a potential triple threat main event at WrestleMania 35.