Opinion : WWE should conduct a draft before SmackDown moves to FOX

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 438 // 18 Jun 2019, 22:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Wild Card rule has messed things up

Is Roman Reigns a free agent? Is Lars Sullivan a RAW superstar? Did Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn get their jobs on SmackDown Live back?

Well, these questions might be burning a hole in your head in case you missed out the weekly episodes of WWE where Vince McMahon introduced the Wild Card rule. The Wild Card rule has turned both the brand split and the 2019 Superstar Shakeup into a joke as the fans are confused about the brand status of multiple WWE superstars.

Also Read - 2 superstars who have lost momentum after Wild Card Rule and 2 who have gained

Vince McMahon had said that only 3 superstars from either brand will be allowed to show up on the other brand and soon he raised the cap to 4. However, almost every week on RAW we see 7-10 SmackDown superstars stealing the spotlight of the red brand's superstars. And then, the same superstars show up on the SmackDown episode which forces the fans to think if the brand split even exists. It seems like 2015-16 all over again and we need a new WWE Draft sooner rather than later.

The ideal time to conduct a draft would be the two nights after SummerSlam, but then we will get a change in WWE's schedule in the month of October as SmackDown will move to Friday nights thanks to the FOX deal. We even saw SmackDown's new logo which was shown during FOX's new advertisement.

So, at the moment, I feel like WWE needs to rectify a lot of mistakes before they move to FOX and one of them is the Wild Card rule. There is no need at all for SmackDown superstars to appear on RAW and vice-versa.

If Vince McMahon wants Roman Reigns and Lars Sullivan on RAW, then he can have them drafted to the red brand in the new draft. If he wants Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become permanent members of SmackDown, again the solution to it is a new draft.

A draft will end WWE's Wild Card issues and if the company decided to conduct this draft on the first SmackDown episode of FOX, it will guarantee a huge viewership as well. There is no pay-per-view scheduled for the month of October as of yet which means WWE can utilize the time they have to build a solid 'RAW vs SmackDown' rivalry heading into WWE Survivor Series 2019.

Advertisement

RAW vs SmackDown is what the fans want and not the same superstars appearing twice a week. If the Creative team puts some effort, they can generate a 3-million+ viewership easily, but first they need to organize a 'DRAFT'.

Also Read - 2 reasons why John Cena should become 17-time World Champion in 2019 and 2 reasons why he should not

Should WWE conduct a Draft once SmackDown moves to FOX? Share your views in the comments box below.