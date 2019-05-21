Opinion: WWE should stop wasting the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 114 // 21 May 2019, 06:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"Don't waste our time"

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar ended the Money in the Bank pay-per-view with a controversial and unwarranted victory in the Men's ladder match, guaranteeing the former Universal Champion a new title opportunity.

Weeks after announcing the end of his MMA career to UFC President Dana White, Lesnar returned to WWE and won the Money in the Bank briefcase at last night's pay-per-view.

Nearly 20 minutes filled with fast-paced, high stake moves and dangerous spots from Ricochet, Andrade, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and the other participants was tossed aside the same way Ali was tossed off the ladder by Lesnar.

All in the name of giving Lesnar another world title match - against two potential opponents he's already faced before.

Many are expecting Lesnar to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but there is also a small chance that the The Beast Incarnate could cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Either way, Lesnar shouldn't have won the Money in the Bank briefcase, nor should WWE be entertaining the idea of Paul Heyman's Beast wrestling for another world championship.

Social media was filled with outrage from fans who refused to accept that the company was willing to put Lesnar in the Money in the Bank match in such a lazy fashion.

However, the biggest mistake that has flown under the radar has been WWE wasting the Men's Money in the Bank match three years in a row.

Baron Corbin won the briefcase in 2017, only to lose his cash-in match to Jinder Mahal after some interference from John Cena.

Advertisement

This decision had fans split between wanting Mahal's WWE Championship reign to end and people who didn't want to see Corbin become champion, but it wasn't a big deal when it happened.

Braun Strowman would win the briefcase the following year and gave fans hope that they wouldn't have to sit through another nauseating Universal Championship match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the 2018 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened and WWE used Strowman's potential cash-in to garner cheers for Reigns beating Lesnar for the title.

When Strowman decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, WWE managed to concoct the worst finish to a Hell in a Cell match just to get out of it...ironically, using Lesnar to facilitate it.

And now we've reached the third year in a row where the Men's Money in the Bank Contract is guaranteed to be wasted because it belongs to a part-time wrestler.

If Lesnar wins the title with his cash-in, he gets another world championship reign to add to his Hall of Fame resume, which includes ending The Undertaker's Streak, beating Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk, and Triple H to name a few.

And if Lesnar loses, they've used one of their greatest match concepts to give us a rematch they could've easily booked by other means.

While Bayley used the briefcase to elevate herself, Lesnar will use it to return us to the status quo.

Disclaimer: The Opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.