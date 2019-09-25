Opinion: WWE shouldn't do a repeat of WrestleMania 33 with Bray Wyatt at the Hell In A Cell PPV

Wyatt ended John Cena's record 16th World title reign at Elimination Chamber 2017

Debuting in WWE as part of the second season of NXT under the ring name, Husky Harris, Bray Wyatt's run in WWE has been very fascinating, to say the least. The third-generation Superstar was a footnote during his initial run in the company as part of the infamous Nexus faction before being re-packaged as Bray Wyatt in NXT.

Wyatt would become a cult leader during his time in the Yellow and Black brand with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan as his followers with the trio being referred to as The Wyatt Family.

Rowan and Harper would win the NXT Tag Team Championship once during their time in the brand. Wyatt, along with Harper and Rowan, debuted on the main roster on the July 8, 2013 episode of RAW.

Wyatt would establish himself as a top tier talent in the company having marquee matches against the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan over the next few years.

Wyatt was one of the captivating characters on WWE TV. His spooky, eerie entrance was one of the best in the company and his promos were engrossing. While he was not the best in-ring worker in the company, Wyatt had great matches with almost everyone he faced.

One of Wyatt's trademarks during this period was doing despicable things to his opponents during a build-up to a major match.

The Eater Of Worlds had a penchant for playing mind games and getting a mental advantage over his opponents. But, sadly all of Wyatt's big talk came crashing down as the Leader of The Wyatt Family lost one major feud after another.

At one point, it seemed like the company given up on the Routanda-family Scion as he was being jobbed out to a slew of major Superstars. But, then, out of nowhere Wyatt won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2017.

Wyatt's win saw him overcome the likes of AJ Styles, John Cena, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Dean Ambrose. Wyatt had more than deserved a run with the top prize in the company after being constantly overlooked and put in storylines and feuds where he ended up on the losing side.

The ovation Wyatt got following his win was enough to tell everybody that the company finally got his character on track and the fans couldn't be more excited.

Wyatt's feud with Randy Orton and the build-up to their match at WrestleMania 33 was one of the best things on WWE TV during that period. It was one of those slow-burn storylines which simmered for months before culminating at The Showcase of The Immortals. Many felt that Wyatt would solidify his position as the main-event player at Mania and go on to have a long title reign but little did we know that the company had other plans.

Wyatt and Orton ended up having one of the most underwhelming matches in WrestleMania history. Orton pinned Wyatt after a RKO to capture the WWE Championship for the 13th time.

The only things that fans remember from that match were the weird 3-D projection of bugs and cockroaches during the match. Wyatt losing the title to Orton didn't make any sense then and is something which left fans scratching their heads in utter shock and disbelief.

Wyatt would be drafted to RAW following WrestleMania 33 and while he did get his rematch against Orton at Payback, but it wasn't for the WWE Championship. The two, instead, ended up facing off against one another in a Trainwreck of a match aptly titled ' House of Horrors', which Wyatt won.

WWE had a chance to create a legitimate main-event star in the form of Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 but the company instead chose to go with Orton, someone who didn't need the WWE Championship at that point. This was another example of the company's shortsightedness, something which has bitten them in the back time and time again. Orton ended up dropping the title to Jinder Mahal at Backlash a month later and the rest, as they say, is history (a dubious one in our opinion).

It would take another two years for Wyatt to remerge on to the main event scene. His turn as The Fiend has been one of the biggest makeovers in WWE in a long time. Wyatt's character work since his re-debut in April has been top-notch. When WWE first debuted the puppets from the Firefly Fun House on the RAW after WrestleMania 35, many, us included, were quick to dismiss the stitch and thought that it would amount to nothing.

But, after seeing what we've seen over the past few months, we can't help but tip our hat to Bray Wyatt and the creative team behind his new gimmick. Wyatt's creativity combined with WWE's insistence to push the envelope when it comes to Wyatt's 'Fiend' persona has left us spellbound every single time.

Wyatt's pursuit of the Universal Championship has seen him stalk and terrorize Seth Rollins to such a degree where The Beaststlayer has shown signs of being terrified in his interactions with 'The Fiend'.

As he gets to face off against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, we can't help but look back at his previous World title reign in hopes that the company would repeat the same mistake in 2019.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.