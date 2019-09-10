Opinion: WWE spoils 2 major Clash of Champions title matches on RAW

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 70 // 10 Sep 2019, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did WWE make a mistake?

WWE can be quite formulaic when it comes to the build to PPVs. Don't get me wrong - they do know how to throw the curveball time and again and surprise us, which is exactly why we've had three solid PPVs in a row - a very rare occurrence in WWE.

Hopefully, this will continue at WWE Clash of Champions 2019, but there's one major problem. On the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE may have inadvertently spoiled the result of two major title matches.

Also read: 6 things WWE subtly told us on RAW - CoC results spoiled, Unexpected superstar to get a push?

What did they spoil and how did they spoil it?

As mentioned, WWE can be a bit formulaic at times. Simply put, whenever a Superstar stands tall before a PPV, it probably means that they're going to lose. This doesn't happen 100% of the time, but it most certainly does quite often.

In this case, it was during the dream tag team match on Monday Night RAW from Madison Square Garden. The tag match saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch team up with her old foe Charlotte Flair to take on two common enemies - Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The match itself was a good one, eliciting quite a good response from the crowd - including multiple "this is awesome" chants. However, the result of the match may have made things far too obvious for Clash of Champions 2019.

The outcome of the match saw Charlotte Flair pin SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to pick up the win for her team. With both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair standing tall at the end, it seems quite evident that WWE has spoiled the results of the two major matches.

For starters, it's all but confirmed now that Bayley will beat Charlotte to retain the title by hook or crook. As for Lynch, her dream run as RAW Women's Champion looks most likely to end at the hands of The Boss Sasha Banks this coming Sunday.

Advertisement

While we do admit that Lynch has a higher chance of retaining at Clash of Champions, expect her to walk out without a clear victory. In fact, if she doesn't outright lose clean, she'll either lose via Bayley's interference or there will be an uncertain finish to the match.

This will inevitably set up a Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks match for Hell in a Cell 2019. Either way, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are not going to have a very good month.

Will this lead to a dream clash between Sasha Banks and Bayley at Survivor Series? We can only hope!

Also read: Opinion - Major title change at WWE CoC 2019 confirmed by leaked image

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!