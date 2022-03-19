5 Superstars Cody Rhodes should face other than Seth Rollins on returning to WWE

Rumors of Cody Rhodes making a mega return to WWE have been doing the rounds lately. It would be a major coup for the company if they were to secure his services, especially given he just left their most direct competitor.

Rhodes and WWE go way back. His father is one of the greatest superstars to hone his craft at Vince McMahon’s company. He and his brother have both performed for them before their departures as well.

Now that The American Nightmare is linked with a return to Big W, it opens up a whole new avenue of possibilities. The match he is rumored to have is against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, so that’s a dream second start to life right there.

However, it need not necessarily get off to that blistering start. WWE can ease Rhodes into the main event and take their time doing it. Fans are well aware of his credentials and will be more than happy to see him storm through the midcard and settle in at the top.

So if not against Rollins, then who? We have some candidates lined up. Here are five superstars Cody Rhodes should face other than the one he is rumored to meet.

#5 On our list of Superstars Cody Rhodes could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins: Elias

"Hello, I am Elias" before Rhodes' arrival would be fantastic

It’s pretty easy to book this one.

Elias walks to the ring at WrestleMania, strums his guitar and asks people to WWE (Walk With Elias). He trashes the city he is at to some deafening boos and basks in them. As he runs his mouth through song, Cody Rhodes interrupts him to a thunderous ovation.

He wastes little time challenging the guitar-wielder to an impromptu match. The smug Elias accepting it would be the biggest mistake of his life, as Rhodes proceeds to beat him and announce himself to the WWE Universe once again.

#4 All Rhodes lead to a championship

With speculation rife that Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a multi-man match, fans are eager to see who the challengers will be. WWE could have them all announced and ready to do battle at WrestleMania before one final twist changes the game.

Like The New Day introduced The Hardy Boyz, WWE could have someone introduce the Dashing Superstar. He could join the match and make it that much more exciting.

#3 He gives The Demon King an American Nightmare

The Demon vs The Nightmare. Book it, Vince

Finn Balor is almost certain to defend his United States Championship against the new-attitude Damian Priest. Given how he has left him laying in recent weeks, we predict the champion to snap and unleash his alter-ego.

Balor bringing out the warpaint would suggest he goes over Priest at WrestleMania. There is no chance The Archer of Infamy will prevail over The Demon King. However, Cody Rhodes is someone who has a chance, and what a moment it would be if he confronts the titleholder after his match.

#2 He could fight for Stone Cold Steve Austin

Could we see Rhodes make his presence felt here?

It’s perhaps a little too wishful to think that Stone Cold Steve Austin will wrestle Kevin Owens after their highly-anticipated meeting at WrestleMania. After all, it has been many years since the legend stepped foot in a ring, and nobody wants to run the risk of injury given his history with them.

However, nothing is stopping him from picking a champion to fight the loudmouth Owens for him. The Prizefighter will most certainly try to taunt his guest by challenging him. When that happens, Austin could reveal Cody Rhodes as his champion.

The Texas Rattlesnake could throw himself in as the special guest referee for good measure. A Stunner to KO followed by Rhodes pinning him would pop the crowd like crazy. The two could stand tall and share a beer to formally welcome the former Stardust back to WWE.

#1 WWE slot him straight into the main event

Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar for both world titles is the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. Only one can walk out as the undisputed champion and the biggest star in WWE.

However, the said champion will need a challenger when the smoke clears and the dust settles. That someone could be one of the best wrestlers in the world in Cody Rhodes. He could confront the winner of the main event without saying a word, building up a world title match as hype as anything else.

