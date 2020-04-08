Otis and Mandy Rose to make an announcement on Instagram live tonight

Mandy Rose helped Otis win his match against Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania

Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler were trying to keep the two apart

Sripad

Otis has announced that Mandy Rose and he will be going live on Instagram tonight. He has confirmed that they will 'tell-all' at 6 pm EST.

The storyline involving Mandy, Sonya Deville, Dolph Ziggler and Otis took an interesting twist last week on SmackDown. It was revealed that Otis missed his date with Mandy because of Deville texting him to arrive late.

The revelation saw Mandy Rose walk out on Deville and at WrestleMania, she came out to help Otis win his match. He was up against Dolph Ziggler at the Show of Shows and was close to losing due to Sonya Deville's interference.

However, Mandy came out and helped the one half the Heavy Machinery win. The two then had a moment in the ring and Otis walked out carrying Mandy in his arms.

Backstage, Otis and Mandy did an interview and Otis once again spoke about his love for the Golden Goddess and what his plans were next with Dolph Ziggler.

“Pretty lady. My peach, gorgeous peach. I’m so loaded with emotion right now, I just want to explode. Right now it’s like we got the business done, we got to Ham and Slam Dolph and to toss him around and give him the elbow, the whole oversized little baby.”