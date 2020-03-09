Otis makes history at Elimination Chamber

Otis had an incredible run in his Elimination Chamber match

The first Elimination Chamber match tonight was the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. Miz & Morrison were forced to defend their titles against five of the best teams that the Blue brand had to offer.

New Day, Lucha House Party, The Usos, Roode & Ziggler, and Heavy Machinery all vied for championship gold in an epic car crash of a chamber match. We saw some pretty incredible spots throughout the night, including some absolutely stunning high flying maneuvers from Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

They weren't the only ones to wow the WWE Universe in such a fashion. At a certain point in the match, Tucker launched himself off the top of the pod, careening onto several competitors in what was one of the best moments of the night.

Otis, not to be outdone by his partner, set up to drive Dolph Ziggler through a pod. Unfortunately, it didn't exactly go as planned.

Otis hauls through pod in history making crash

As Otis set up to finish Ziggler off, and hopefully get revenge for stealing Mandy Rose away from him, the Show Off managed to avoid him at the last second. This sent Otis through, not just the glass panel, but out the other side of the pod, launching himself out of the chamber.

With Otis out of action following that move, Tucker was left on his own. He did his best to get revenge for his buddy, taking on Ziggler & Roode in a valiant effort. However, a superkick and Glorious DDT would eliminate Heavy Machinery from the match.

Tonight was a star making performance for both Otis and Tucker. They'll be back in title contention in no time, with the WWE Universe firmly behind them.