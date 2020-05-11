Otis reacts to winning the Money In The Bank Ladder match at WWE Headquarters

Otis wins MITB

Tonight, the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the WWE Headquarters ended with Otis bagging the briefcase in a major surprise. Now, Otis has posted a tweet reacting to his huge win. As usually is the case with Otis, he expressed his thoughts on winning the match in the form of an inspirational poem. Check it out below:

🎵 Well I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why,



I Believe, I Believe, I Believe in the Truth from inside,



Ohhh YEAAA, Ohhh YEAAA, I Said OHHH YEAAA from me#WATCHyourTOEZ

Well I'll take my time



as I DRIFT and DOZ 🎵#BlueCollarSolid pic.twitter.com/M23cZfCrqL — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) May 11, 2020

The WWE Universe can't seem to get enough of Otis

Many fans were rooting for Otis from the beginning, but they weren't holding their hopes too high, as the lineup consisted of a bunch of strong contenders. AJ Styles, King Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan were also a part of the match, but Otis somehow managed to win it all when the dust settled.

It isn't exactly a secret that WWE is high on Otis, and the Heavy Machinery member is being featured a lot lately on weekly TV. His love triangle storyline with Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler received an incredibly positive reaction from the WWE Universe, and fans were rooting for Otis on the road to WrestleMania. Not only did he defeat Ziggler at The Show of Shows, but Otis also won Mandy Rose's heart and the two got together in the end.

Now that Otis has won the Money In The Bank briefcase, he will be featured a lot more on WWE programming in the coming days. It would be interesting to see how and when does he cash in his briefcase.