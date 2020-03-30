Otis sends message to Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler ahead of WrestleMania 36

Otis is set to take on Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36.

He recently sent out a couple of tweets addressing both Mandy Rose and Ziggler.

Mandy, Ziggler, and Otis

SmackDown superstar Otis is set to face Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, in what will be the culmination to their rivalry which has kept fans on their toes over the past several weeks.

Otis' obsession with Mandy Rose isn't exactly a secret, and he appears to still be madly in love with her despite what has been happening lately on the blue show. However, Otis is hell-bent on destroying Ziggler at The Show of Shows. He recently posted two tweets addressing both Rose and his upcoming opponent.

The tweet directed towards Mandy saw Otis calling her the world's most beautiful woman, while adding that he's coming for her. In the second tweet, he directed a message at Ziggler, hinting that he will pay for his actions at WM36 this coming week.

You can check out both tweets below:

She is The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN DA WORLD ✊🏻



I’m COMINNNNNNN’ My Peach! https://t.co/7EylDpnIX6 — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) March 30, 2020

Otis is determined to destroy Ziggler once and for all

The love triangle involving these three superstars has been going on for a while on Friday nights. Despite his unsuccessful advances so far, the WWE Universe has supported Otis throughout - although they are advising him to move on, now that Mandy is showing interest in Ziggler, rather than him.

Judging by Otis' tweet to Mandy, it seems he isn't ready to give up just yet. It will be interesting to see who prevails at WrestleMania and if Mandy changes her mind somewhere down the line as a result.