Paige and Charlotte Flair respond to Becky Lynch's comments about gender inequality in wrestling [Exclusive]

23 Jan 2020, 22:30 IST SHARE

Paige and Charlotte have spoken out!

At the beginning of this month, at CES 2020, Becky Lynch spoke out about the criticism she's received following her main event matches.

"A million guys have had terrible main event matches, but if I have a sub-par main event match, the question comes up - should women be main eventing?"

The Man would openly expand on her point, stating that women have to work harder to pave way for future generations.

"We are in the position right now where we have to be extra, we have to work harder constantly, so that the future generations don't have to deal with that anymore."

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with several WWE Superstars ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, two of which were Paige and Charlotte Flair. I asked their respective opinions on Lynch's comments.

Paige would agree with The Man wholeheartedly, echoing her comments.

It's true. And it wasn't even a bad match, it wasn't at all. That's just how the world works - still. We still have a long way to go when it comes to being women in a male-dominated industry. We got the opportunity to have an all-female main event and people still weren't happy about it.

The Anti-Diva would also liken the potential solution to that of inappropriate jokes on the internet.

She's absolutely right and she'll continue to be right because there has to be change. Kind of like jokes made on the internet. There has to be change when it comes to that, you can't make jokes about women on the internet anymore.

🗣 “When we had the first Royal Rumble, if that had been bad - ‘well, they can’t do it.’”@MsCharlotteWWE opened up on @BeckyLynchWWE’s recent comments regarding the criticism of women main eventing pay-per-views, and the added pressure on female Superstars.@SKProWrestling pic.twitter.com/AbTUP2jzSS — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair would outline the fact that the mass of "male" main events outweighing the "women's" main event matches was a contributor.

I feel the same way that she does. But I think that's with anything. Not that the expectations are higher but they kind of are because it doesn't happen as often. If we were to main event every single pay-per-view, it wouldn't be talked about, but it boils down to the number on the roster.

The Queen would go on to state that roster inequality, in terms of numbers, is also a factor.

There's so many more male Superstars than there are female so, if there's a bad main event, it's talked about for weeks. I'd say it's that. The Royal Rumble is right around the corner. When we had the first Royal Rumble, if that had been bad - ‘well, women can’t do it.' It's just the expectation.

