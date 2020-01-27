Paige comments on Edge's miraculous Royal Rumble return

Edge's return in the Royal Rumble was an incredible moment that left every single wrestling fan smiling, crying or buzzing because for so many people it seemed like an impossible thing given Edge's condition and previous injuries.

And yet the 'Rated R Superstar' shocked the WWE Universe by entering the Royal Rumble and making it into the final three before being eliminated by Roman Reigns, who would then go on to be eliminated by eventual winner Drew McIntyre.

Edge was forced to retire due to a diagnosis of Cervical Spinal Stenosis which meant that if he continued wrestling and landed on his neck the wrong way he could suffer fatal injuries.

Paige who was forced to get off the ring due to a similar injury was quick to react to the revelation that a Superstar like Edge had managed to overcome those issues to get cleared to return to the ring,

Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope! https://t.co/fDb2M76nYj — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 27, 2020

Interestingly enough PWInsider were the first to report that Edge had been cleared to compete he would likely return for the Rumble. They had also reported that Paige was looking to return to the ring as well.

This is something that Paige denied in an interview with our own Gary Cassidy, but if Edge can do it then there's no reason why Paige can't if she wants to. Either way her fans will be happy!

