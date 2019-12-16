Paige congratulates the female Superstars involved at TLC's main-event, praises Kairi Sane

The last pay-per-view of 2019, TLC, finished things on a high note with a brutal Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match that saw The Kabuki Warriors defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Charlotte Flair and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Despite putting up a valiant effort, Charlotte and Becky were unable to dethrone Asuka and Kairi Sane and The Empress of Tomorrow ended up picking up the win for her team when she retrieved the titles by climbing the ladder.

Following their match, former WWE Superstar and Kabuki Warriors' former manager, Paige took to Twitter to congratulate the women for main eventing the PPV.

On her Twitter, Paige wrote that she was proud of The Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte and Becky for main eventing TLC and particularly praised Kairi Sane who took a lot of hard bumps in the match.

Proud of the ladies main eventing tonight. Wish that the girls got the chance to celebrate afterwards though. And sending my love to @KairiSaneWWE she’s a bad ass. Even though you bisshhhes sprayed me with green mist I still love ya! ❤️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 16, 2019

She also wished that Asuka & Kairi Sane could celebrate after the match and mentioned that she still loves them even though they attacked her with the green mist on an episode of RAW when she made her return to television after taking some time off.

Where is Paige now?

Paige announced her premature retirement from wrestling on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 34 owing to a neck injury that she received from Sasha Banks while competing against her at a house show in December 2017. She then served as the General Manager of SmackDown for some months during 2018 and from November 2019 has taken up the role of a contributor on WWE Backstage.