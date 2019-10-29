WWE News: Paige responds on Twitter after The Kabuki Warriors turn their back on her

Paige after getting attacked with the green mist

Former WWE Superstar Paige returned to WWE television after a long time on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW that emanated from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

She came out on the opening segment of the show to introduce the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors, a team that she helped create.

However, in an unlikely turn of events, the former Divas Champion was assaulted by The Kabuki Warriors. Paige then took to Twitter to voice her opinion over the incident.

The Kabuki Warriors' turn to the dark side

The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at this year's Hell in a Cell. During the match, both Asuka and Kairi Sane showed a vicious side and the match also ended in a rather controversial fashion when The Empress of Tomorrow spat green mist in Cross' face and followed it up with a roll-up on Cross to win the title.

In the past few weeks, they solidified their heel turn by resorting to underhanded antics during matches which usually consisted of Asuka using the green mist and ridiculing their opponents and the fans in their native tongue of Japanese.

The end of partnership between Paige and The Kabuki Warriors?

A few days ago on an episode of WWE Backstage, Paige said that she wanted to manage The Kabuki Warriors once again after they won the Women's Tag Team titles and even asked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to bring her back.

However, in this episode, The Kabuki Warriors turned their back on Paige when Asuka hit her with the green mist and pushed her out of the ring. Fortunately for Paige, she was spared from possible further humiliation when Becky Lynch, who had a scheduled match with Kairi Sane, walked down the ring to rescue her.

