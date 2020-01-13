Paige hilariously 'confirms' return for Royal Rumble

Following recent speculation that Paige could make her in-ring return at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, the former Divas Champion has taken to Twitter to jokingly declare that she is going to be involved in the men’s Rumble as the second entrant.

She added that she plans to take Brock Lesnar – this year’s first entrant in the 30-man Rumble – to Suplex City before going on to win the match.

I am coming back to the #royalrumble you guys. I’m entering myself into the men’s and being number 2 and taking that bish to suplex city then go on to win the whole thing.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fGIswON9Tf — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 12, 2020

Is Paige really returning at the Royal Rumble?

With the Royal Rumble set to take place on January 26, many people have suggested that Edge and Paige – two Superstars who were forced to retire due to injuries – could make their returns in the Rumble matches.

Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight, wrote on Twitter last week that her daughter will never return to the ring because there is a risk that she could be paralysed.

The latest news on Paige’s possible return came before NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II when Triple H told Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy that he would “love” her, along with Edge, to return to in-ring action, but he believes their health is more important.

“When you're talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn't want them to return? I'm a fan, just like everyone else, and, yeah, I'd love to see them step into the ring and compete. More importantly than that, though, I'd like to see them live long and healthy lives.”

