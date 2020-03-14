Paige reacts to missing tonight's SmackDown

The Anti-Diva, unfortunately, missed her anticipated SmackDown appearance.

Coronavirus is causing changes all over the world. Paige was supposed to return to SmackDown this week in order to confront Bayley but due to travel issues related to the virus, the Anti-Diva explained in a Twitter post that she would miss the show.

Sorry guys travel made it very hard for me to get there for #SmackDownLIVE with everything that’s going on. Completely out of my control. 😔 very sorry.. But at least @itsBayleyWWE is keeping you entertained pic.twitter.com/ymY8BN9IIK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 14, 2020

In addition to a return from Jeff Hardy, it was announced last week that Paige would also be making her return to the Blue brand. But due to travel restrictions and overall reaction to the potential threat from the Coronavirus, Paige was unable to travel to the WWE Performance Center for the historic episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Instead of confronting the current SmackDown Women's Champion and her ally, The Boss, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss came out to challenge the Champ and her friend instead. Paige's return to any show always gets people talking about a potential in-ring return for the Anti-Diva. This appearance, however, was likely to confront Bayley about her drastic change in character since last October. Paige even gave the current Champ a backhanded compliment by saying that "at least Bayley is entertaining us."

While we might have been delighted to see Paige return to SmackDown in any capacity, taking every precaution is more important than cutting a promo. Since the WWE does pre-recorded interviews and promos anyways, they could still accomplish the original plan with Paige in this fashion or via satellite.

It's all up to Creative and how involved Paige was supposed to be with Bayley. Whatever the case is, we'll still have to wait to see Paige on screen or in a ring again.