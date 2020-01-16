Paige, Renne Young and others respond to Triple H's joke

Paige has supportive friends in the business

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, WWE COO Triple H made a joke about Paige that earned plenty of backlash on social media. 'The Game' was asked about the potential in-ring return of Edge and Paige to which he responded by saying,

“I’m a fan just like everyone else. I would love to see [Edge or Paige] step into the ring and compete. More importantly than that, though, I would like to see them live long, healthy lives. You know, Edge has kids. Paige - maybe - she probably has some she doesn’t know of.”

Following that, Paige took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking response that read, "Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too."

Gary Cassidy then spoke with Paige exclusively after the incident, and the member of WWE Backstage panel gave an elaborate response. She also confirmed that Triple H reached out to her and that the two will be talking about a few things.

"Obviously I was a little bit perplexed, a little bit taken aback, because he's someone that I truly look up to and he's always been very respectful, so I feel like he got caught up, maybe, in a joke, that I just don't think was appropriate to joke about. I don't know, I feel like it's something that I don't need to continually keep talking about because I feel like people have done a pretty good job of that."

"He's definitely reached out. We're going to be talking about some things, yeah."

Paige isn't the only one who responded to Triple H's comments. WWE Backstage presenter Renne Young also came forward in support of Paige and said,

"Big love to Paige. She’s been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change."

Following that, a supportive message was also shared via the Twitter account of The Bella Twins that read as follows:

We will never see the true change in equality if we just see them as storylines. Change in a company starts from the top. Our leaders help set the example. For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one. One love.

