Paige reveals her dream opponent if she ever makes in-ring return

Paige wants to face "The Man" if she ever returns

Former WWE Diva Paige recently sat down with the Daily Mail and stated that "we'll have to wait and see" in regards to the possibility of her appearance in the Royal Rumble match this year. Paige also discussed possible dream opponents if she manages to make a return to the squared circle somewhere down the line. Paige put WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the top of her list, and mentioned a bunch of other female Superstars she would like to face if she returns.

"You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky, so I’d want to face her. There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candice. All the Four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on."

By the time Lynch turned into a legit megastar, Paige had already announced her retirement from active competition. A potential match between these two women is something the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything. Paige was injured in a house show match back in late 2017, and announced her retirement immediately after WrestleMania 34.