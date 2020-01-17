Paige reveals her favourite current WWE Superstar

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Paige

Paige has named The Fiend Bray Wyatt as her favourite WWE Superstar right now. She said that his gimmick is weird and interesting, but heaped praise on him.

Talking to GiveMeSport, Paige joked that she was going to enter the Men's Royal Rumble and win it as well. She added that she was going to face The Fiend at WrestleMania and that's when she stated that he was her favourite in WWE right now. She said:

The Fiend is my top star in WWE right now. I think he's incredible, wonderful. I've known Bray [Wyatt] since day one. His character always evolves and changes. It's so intricate and interesting that he can evolve into anything. It's interesting because every time he wrestles someone they turn into the old-school them. So Daniel Bryan and The Miz turning heel, those are good examples. It's weird and interesting and I like it.

Bray Wyatt is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble against Daniel Bryan. The Fiend managed to beat Bryan back at Survivor Series, but Bryan has earned another opportunity to win the title.

Rambling Rabbit is trying to help Bryan get the win over the Universal Champion and has claimed that there is a way to beat The Fiend despite him looking unstoppable.