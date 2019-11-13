Paige reveals the first thing she said to CM Punk after WWE Backstage

CM Punk will be a regular guest on WWE Backstage

Almost six years after leaving WWE, it has been announced that CM Punk has signed a deal to appear on WWE Backstage on FS1.

As Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported recently, Vince McMahon "would love" to have Punk back in WWE and his return was only ever "a phone call away".

The five-time former WWE World Champion made an unadvertised appearance at the end of Tuesday’s show, which featured Samoa Joe and Adam Cole as guests alongside Paige, Booker T and Renee Young.

Taking to Twitter after the broadcast, Paige responded to a fan who said they also want to see the return of AJ Lee – Punk’s wife and Paige’s former on-screen rival – to WWE television.

The Brit then revealed that her first question to Punk was about Lee and whether the three-time Divas Champion will also be returning.

RIGHT?! Thats the first thing I asked!! https://t.co/sN2GcbOgDT — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2019

How did CM Punk make his WWE Backstage debut?

Just when this week’s WWE Backstage was set to come to an end, Renee Young said WWE likes to produce “iconic, history-making moments” and she wanted to create one of her own on the FS1 show.

CM Punk’s “Cult of Personality” music then hit and “The Best In The World” announced his arrival by confirming that he will be part of next week’s show.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture. I’ll see you here next week.”

