Paige reveals what CM Punk is like behind the scenes on WWE Backstage

25 Jan 2020, 08:56 IST SHARE

CM Punk and Paige

WWE Backstage panellist and former Divas Champion Paige recently spoke with Seconds Out, and discussed being a part of the FS1 show, plus working with former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Paige had nothing but praise for Punk, and stated that he's very respectful. She added that Punk guides her for production meetings and suggests stuff that she can later say on the show.

"He's so wonderful. I respect him. I didn't get to talk to him until he came back, which was a big surprise for me - I marked out. He's very respectful and he helps. He guides you, like when it comes to production meetings, he's like, 'Maybe, you can say this or that.'"

Punk made a shocking appearance on the November 12 edition of WWE Backstage last year, and it was later revealed that he would be working for the show as an analyst and special contributor.

The former WWE Superstar has been pretty vocal about the WWE product on the show, and has criticized several aspects of WWE's weekly television.

Punk also got into a Twitter feud with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins, which led to many believing that WWE is building towards a possible dream match in the near future.