Paige to sue individual who tried to sell her home address

Paige is threatening to sue an unnamed individual who has been offering the WWE Superstar's home address online in exchange for money. Paige currently lives with her singer/songwriter boyfriend, Ronnie Radke.

Paige is a former WWE Superstar and future Hall Of Famer who has been with the WWE since 2011. She is the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

Paige was also the youngest woman to have held the Divas title at the age of 21. She was forced to retire due to a neck injury and now supports the WWE in a non-wrestling capacity.

Paige took to Twitter to share her disgust towards what this individual has been doing. It is important to note that the person involved has been offering to share the address of "Ronnie" rather than "Paige", suggesting some connection between them.

You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. https://t.co/2YX7Q9B23L pic.twitter.com/CZllJ98hw6 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2021

Paige would claim in her tweet that she has involved the police and a report has been filed against a said individual. Others have also come forward regarding similar messages.

Paige has had issues with a stalker

Paige had a frightening experience with a stalker back in November.

Leaking one's address, especially that of a celebrity who deserves as much privacy as a normal person, is extremely irresponsible. However, this is even worse, as Paige has had issues with stalking over the last few months.

Paige reported that she had a run-in with a stalker at her house back in November. You can read more about the incident here.

The actions of the individual above could have led to the further endangerment of Paige and her boyfriend. Luckily, this invasion of privacy was caught quickly, and the appropriate action is being taken.