Paige wants to make a return to the ring after all

Paige

The ongoing saga of Paige's injury status and whether or not she will return to the ring has taken yet another twist this week. Oliver Browning from GiveMeSport was able to sit down with the Anti-Diva herself and ask her about the situation, and this is what she said:

"Hopefully. Never say never - maybe a miracle happens. I hope one day I get to come back."

All of this started when Mike Johnson from PWInsider indicated that Paige could be returning to the ring. However, those reports were shot down by Paige and her mother, UK wrestling legend Saraya Knight.

Sorry lovely, dirt sheets wrong AGAIN! She will NEVER return to the ring EVER. She will end up paralysed. https://t.co/9dj4mtFaQH — Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) January 8, 2020

But based on the new comments from Paige herself, it seems she's definitely up for returning to the ring. That said, she did mention that it would take a 'miracle' for it to happen and for her to overcome her neck injury.

Triple H was recently asked by Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy how he would feel about Paige and Edge returning to the ring despite suffering career-ending injuries, and this is what he had to say:

I asked Triple H about the speculation regarding a potential WWE in-ring return for Paige and/or Edge.@SKProWrestling



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/8hH944FG3I — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 12, 2020

Paige has been in the news ever since this interview was published, as Triple H made an inappropriate joke about her while answering the question. That inevitably blew up online, resulting in Triple H himself having to make a public apology via Twitter.

Here's Paige's response:

Do you think Paige should return to the ring if it's healthy for her to do so? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.