Part 3 - 15 Best WWE Debuts of All Time (5 - 1)

Ronda Rousey's debut was the best one in recent times

Summerslam season is fast approaching, and we all know what this means - the time for main roster debuts of several NXT superstars in coming. It takes a lot of efforts and dedication to have a successful main roster debut, and only a few superstars manage to have a successful one upon arriving in WWE.

First Impression says a lot in the professional wrestling industry. It is how a performer acts or performs on his first night that gets the fans to either cheer for them or just boo them straight into the abyss. Professional wrestling fans, like me, are maniacs when it comes to the response that we give to the performers in the ring, and it makes a lot of difference in the lives and career of the wrestlers as well.

In this third, and final, part of this series of 15 best WWE debut of all time, we will take a look at the arrival of those 5 WWE superstars whose debuts left a long-term impact on the minds, and hearts, of WWE fans. Be sure to check out the first and second part of this series, which features the likes of Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and others.

