Participants of the No.1 Contender's Women's Elimination Chamber match react on getting the opportunity

After the announcement of the No. 1 contender's Elimination Chamber match for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship was made by WWE, all the six Superstars who will be in the ominous chamber on March 8, took to their Twitter handles to give their reaction on getting an opportunity to face The Man for her title at WrestleMania 36.

Asuka and former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan, former two-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka and former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya responded to their inclusion in the match.

What did the participants have to say?

Asuka made her intentions clear that she will have no problem in facing Becky once again for the RAW Women's title. Liv Morgan who returned to WWE with her new attitude put everyone on notice by telling them to watch her.

Sarah Logan said that she's at a loss for words and added that she would be forced to make some decisions. Ruby Riott who recently returned to RAW shocked everyone including Liv Morgan by attacking her.

I don’t know what to say. I’m going to be forced to make some decisions. https://t.co/VcmOwf1ADq — Sarah Rowe (@sarahloganwwe) February 17, 2020

W A T C H M E https://t.co/375P18oL27 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 17, 2020

It will be interesting to see how all the former Riott Squad members will interact with each other in the ring given Riott's and Morgan's new hostility but Riott made it clear that she is ready to earn a shot at the RAW Women's title as this is the third time in a row that she has come within arm's reach of getting championship gold at WrestleMania.

The third year in a row I’ve been within arms reach of Championship Gold at Wrestlemania, the difference is this year, I’ve dropped the dead weight...I won’t hesitate to drop it again or anyone who stands in my way. pic.twitter.com/84pUxHxV24 — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) February 18, 2020

Natalya and Shayna Baszler also gave their own opinions. The Queen of Harts wrote that she has nothing to prove and everything to gain whereas The Submission Magician quoted a line from the book The 48 Laws of Power.

I’ve got nothing to prove but absolutely everything to gain. I’ve more than earned my chance to have a #WrestleMania moment. #IRONWOMAN 👊 https://t.co/JV1RPRTvyI — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 17, 2020

“Get others to play the cards you deal.” — 48 Laws of Power



Puppets. https://t.co/IC8c5mkCDH — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 17, 2020