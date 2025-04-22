  • home icon
Pat McAfee to face former WWE World Heavyweight Champion after being attacked on RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Apr 22, 2025 15:23 GMT
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee [Image Source: WWE.com]

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was a nightmare for WWE commentator Pat McAfee, as he fell prey to a brutal attack from Gunther. The 37-year-old tried to save Michael Cole from The Ring General's wrath, but this did not sit well with the latter. As a result, the former World Heavyweight Champion put McAfee in the sleeper hold until he passed out.

Rumors now suggest that the RAW commentator could face Gunther in a match. Triple H's creative regime is known for being fastidious, as every intricate detail or small segment leads to something meaningful later on. There is a good possibility that WWE may have shown that angle to sow the seeds of a potential feud.

Pat McAfee may face the Imperium leader in a singles match down the line. While their potential feud may not have any long-rooted storyline, the company could build it as a one-off bout for any upcoming premium live event. McAfee has competed in several matches in WWE in the past and the former NFL star returning to action could indeed set the internet abuzz.

This match may happen at WWE Backlash or Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and that could indeed be a good idea. Pat McAfee could look for revenge on Gunther for laying his hands on Michael Cole and attacking him as well. It will be quite interesting to see whether the company heads in this direction in the coming weeks.

This is currently speculation and it all depends on what Triple H has in store.

Pat McAfee to compete at this year's SummerSlam?

SummerSlam is one of WWE's Big Four premium live events and the company ensures it is a star-studded spectacle. Over the years, it has seen a lot of fantasy matchups and celebrity appearances, which have added grandeur to the show. This year could be the same with Pat McAfee being in the spotlight.

The former NFL punter could keep commentary obligations aside and step into the squared circle for a match. McAfee is widely popular among fans in the mainstream media.

And what could be a better opportunity to capitalize on that than to have him wrestle a match at The Biggest Party of The Summer? WWE could pit him against any rising star or a top heel like Dominik Mysterio to deliver an entertaining moment for the fans.

Pat McAfee is in great shape, as was evident on RAW after WrestleMania when he retaliated against Gunther. Therefore, there is a possibility that he could have a major outing at this year's SummerSlam.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Edited by Arsh Das
