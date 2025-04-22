5 Reasons why this year's RAW after WrestleMania was the greatest in WWE history

The RAW after WrestleMania is considered one of the biggest nights of the year in sports entertainment. Over the years, WWE has presented unpredictable, surprising, and earth-shattering programs following 'Mania. This year, the Monday night show delivered on all fronts and might just go down as the greatest RAW after WrestleMania.

The latest episode of the red brand was absolutely stacked as it featured a star-studded lineup of John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and many more. While the night centered around the chaotic fallout from the wild 'Mania weekend, the company did not hold back in delivering some truly unforgettable moments on the show.

Here are five reasons why this year's RAW after WrestleMania may go down as the greatest in WWE history:

#5 John Cena arrived as a 17-time World Champion

John Cena walking to the ring on Monday Night RAW as a 17-time World Champion was something that many fans thought would never happen. It was the kind of moment people used to dream about, and when The Cenation Leader walked down the aisle with the title on his waist, it felt surreal.

The promo work, dark aesthetics, and Cena holding the Undisputed WWE Title felt like a dream. It was a historic moment that will be remembered for ages. On top of that, he didn't hold back from bragging about his historic victory against Cody Rhodes while teasing what was next for him on his farewell tour.

With this moment taking place on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, it alone made the show one of the greatest nights in WWE's history.

#4 WWE upheld the tradition of unpredictability on the RAW after WrestleMania

The latest episode of RAW was full of wild surprises that kept fans on their toes. Moments like the return of Rusev made the program a surprise fest for fans. Although a few shocks were expected, WWE's presentation went above and beyond this year, easily topping the returns and debuts from previous post-WrestleMania shows.

The company managed to make the event unpredictable by booking a shocking title change (Women's Tag Team Championship) just 24 hours after WrestleMania 41. Additionally, fans witnessed Pat McAfee and Michael Cole's involvement in a WWE story when Gunther attacked them during the show.

#3 Women's division witnessed a seismic shift

WWE put the spotlight on the women's division in a major way throughout the night on the RAW after WrestleMania. One of the biggest moments came when Becky Lynch turned heel on Lyra Valkyria after dropping the Women's Tag Team Title. It was a turn that fans had been waiting for, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The company featured several NXT women on the show, including NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. She faced IYO SKY in a banger match that carried the message that the future of the WWE women's division is secure. Besides, the face-off between global sensation Giulia and Rhea Ripley was another groundbreaking moment for WWE.

With such moves, WWE shook things up big time and gave a fresh start for the post-WrestleMania season this year.

#2 Paul Heyman changed the landscape of this industry

Paul Heyman walked into the arena last night with Seth Rollins after betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk at The Show of Shows. That was alone a certified moment of the year that will be remembered for ages, but The Wiseman had better plans for the RAW after WrestleMania.

He planned to introduce fans to the newest Paul Heyman Guy, Bron Breakker. Together, Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker seemingly formed a new faction. They destroyed Reigns and Punk in the main event of the red show. It made it clear that a new era has officially begun in the Stamford-based promotion, and it is directed by none other than The Wiseman.

The newly formed faction looked promising and reminded fans of Evolution from the Ruthless Aggression Era.

#1 WWE reignited the iconic Randy Orton-John Cena rivalry

For the past several years, the WWE Universe was clamoring to see the company revisit the historic rivalry between Randy Orton and John Cena. People had expectations that the two legends might square off during the farewell tour of The Cenation Leader, but no one thought that would be the first move on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Who would have thought that WWE would turn back the clock and take fans down memory lane? It was indeed a very big moment for the fans who had witnessed the iconic 2009 feud between Orton and Cena. What made it even more interesting is the current scenario where The Franchise Player is a heel while The Viper is a babyface.

Fans never thought such a dynamic between the two would ever happen. Therefore, when Randy Orton hit John Cena with an RKO to kick off Monday Night RAW, it instantly made the RAW after WrestleMania 41 one of the biggest and memorable nights in WWE's history.

