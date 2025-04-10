Pat McAfee may have accidentally spoiled the result of blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just 10 days away. Fans are thrilled for the event as the card for the show is packed with multiple high-stakes bouts featuring major superstars. However, a recent video of RAW color commentator Pat McAfee has gone viral on social media that may have seemingly leaked the outcome of a major championship match.

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. Both superstars are locked in a heated back-and-forth affair and things turned personal when The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso and left him bloodied in the squared circle. This week on the red brand, The Yeet Master promised the reigning champion that he would destroy him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans are excited to see who emerges as the winner and lift the world title. Jey Uso recently made an appearance on Pat McAfee’s live show, where the former football punter told The Yeet Master, “Next weekend, you become the new World Heavyweight Champion of WWE.”

Both Pat and Jey stopped for a few seconds as they had seemingly said something that wasn’t meant to be revealed yet, before McAfee added, 'When you beat Gunther.'

Many feel that McAfee accidentally spoiled the outcome of the Uso vs. Gunther title bout, and The Yeet Master will lift the Heavyweight Championship, defeating The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

Triple H talks about working with a top WWE legend ahead of WrestleMania to make the company great

WWE has been working tirelessly to craft a perfect WrestleMania card. Recently, while speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, WWE CCO Triple H revealed that he still works with the legend, The Rock, behind the scenes to make the company as great as it could be.

"What's really cool about it is all these years later, that was like '96, all these years later, he and I are still collaborating on things and working together behind the scenes to make WWE as great as it can be," Triple H said.

With The Show of Shows taking place in less than two weeks, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the mega-event and how the outcomes of the show will impact the company in the long term.

