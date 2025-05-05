Pat McAfee to suffer a brutal beatdown from a returning WWE star on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the chances

Pat McAfee is set to face Gunther in a first-time-ever match at Backlash this weekend. After being attacked by The Ring General two weeks ago, McAfee showed resilience and challenged him to a fight. However, his momentum might be derailed tonight as a returning WWE star could launch a surprise attack on him on RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser could ambush Pat McAfee on the show. The 34-year-old was absent from WWE for the past month, but he made his return last week in an interview with Cathy Kelley. Gunther's suspension has not been lifted as of now, and he is expected to remain away until Backlash. However, The Ring General could send his right-hand man, Kaiser, to do the dirty work.

During the show, the Imperium member could emerge from the shadows and launch a vicious attack on McAfee. Ludwig Kaiser could shock everyone with a surprise ambush, and he might do that to send a bold message to McAfee from Gunther. Kaiser might continue his assault on the RAW commentator until the security team comes to the rescue.

Following last week's passionate promo on RAW, Pat McAfee has become highly popular among the WWE Universe. Such a beatdown would help his character gain much more sympathy from fans, making him a true underdog ahead of Backlash. Moreover, a serious assault by Gunther's henchman would raise the stakes of this battle, attracting a lot of eyeballs.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for tonight's RAW.

Pat McAfee to take a break after his match with Gunther?

Pat McAfee has a monumental challenge ahead of him in the form of Gunther. While the former NFL punter is prepared for the fight, he is unlikely to defeat The Ring General at Backlash. However, that might not be the worst part, as McAfee might be forced to take a break from WWE's commentary table as well.

Gunther is likely to squash the 38-year-old in St. Louis, as the latter arguably stands no chance against him. It could be a barbaric showdown that might leave the RAW commentator bruised and battered. As a result, WWE might keep Pat McAfee away from television for a few weeks to sell the injury angle.

It would give the former NFL star a solid reason to focus on other gigs for a while, like hosting The Pat McAfee Show ahead of the NFL season. Besides, such an angle would once again solidify Gunther as a force to be reckoned with. It would help The Ring General regain his lost momentum.

This is nothing but speculation, and only time will tell how this feud culminates. The upcoming episode of RAW will be a must-watch show for fans.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More