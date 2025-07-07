Paul Heyman to add first female member to Seth Rollins' faction at WWE Evolution II? Exploring the possibility

The all-women’s premium live event WWE Evolution II is right around the corner, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The company is set to feature some massive matches at the premium live event, and a few surprises might also be in place for the historic night.

While the event is set to feature only women, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could make his presence felt. The legend could make a surprise appearance to help a potential new member of Seth Rollins’ faction win and further announce her as the newest addition to the group.

The female in contention here is Becky Lynch, who is set to defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple-threat match. With triple-threat rules in place, Lynch has no advantage as a champion and might need some backup to walk out of the premium live event.

This is where the mastermind behind some of the most exciting developments lately, Seth Rollins, could send his Wiseman to distract the challengers and further help his wife gain the upper hand. Heyman could then hand over Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase to Lynch and help her use it against her opponents to pick up the win.

This massive victory could be followed by Heyman announcing Lynch as a new “Paul Heyman Girl” and further adding that the Women’s Intercontinental Champion is now the newest member of Seth Rollins’ faction. While this is purely speculative at this point, it would almost certainly change the landscape of WWE.

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins made a major revelation about Becky Lynch recently

Seth Rollins has been engaged in a feud with some massive names in the company lately, including his fierce rival CM Punk. The two have torn each other apart on multiple occasions, and their hatred for one another is still burning hot.

The Visionary recently revealed that he was not the only one in his family who hated Punk. Becky Lynch was also a big hater of the Best in the World—even more so than her husband.

“It hurts me inside too much. It’s selfish saying it, but it’s not even about me. I feel bad for the people. The players on the team. Me and CM Punk have to team. ‘Yay, CM Punk.’ No. I can’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I would vomit. It would go against every fiber of my being. I couldn’t do it. I would have to go home and look my daughter in the face and tell her that I was a coward. I couldn’t do that to my daughter, my family. My wife would disown me. I don’t know if I would ever sleep in the bed again. I’d get kicked to the curb. If there is one person that hates CM Punk more than me, it might be Becky Lynch. It’s a full family affair.” (H/T: Fightful)

With that said, it is clear that both Rollins and Lynch are on the same page when it comes to feelings about the former WWE Champion, CM Punk. Time will tell if Lynch and Punk ever cross paths in WWE.

