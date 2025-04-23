Paul Heyman to add the 'New Seth Rollins' to his faction & cause a heartbreaking betrayal? Potential explored

The trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman seems to be the newest faction on WWE RAW. The group was formed following the events that unfolded in the main event on Night One of WrestleMania 41, and it is certainly formidable.
However, The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, may not be done recruiting. While Rollins and Breakker make for an incredible pairing, he may look to add another "Guy" to the group. With that in mind, could he recruit the "New Seth Rollins" and cause a heartbreaking betrayal?
The answer to this question is possibly yes, as the superstar in question is Nathan Frazer. One half of the tag team Fraxion, Frazer, held the NXT Tag Team Championships until recently. So, given the recent loss, he could betray his partner Axiom and join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.
Following this week's RAW, Nathan Frazer tweeted out a picture of himself with The Visionary. Additionally, he claimed that he and Axiom would see "what the future holds." With that in mind, and considering Frazer was trained by Rollins and his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, it just makes sense.
At the end of the day, though, this is nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell how things unfold.
Paul Heyman claimed he aligned with Seth Rollins because he was betrayed
Paul Heyman's betrayal of both Roman Reigns and CM Punk was undoubtedly the most shocking moment of WrestleMania 41. However, following the events of the weekend, The Wiseman claimed that he was the one who had actually been betrayed.
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Heyman claimed that Reigns and Punk were the ones who put him in a precarious position. On one hand, the OTC put his hands on him for siding with his best friend, and on the other hand, his so-called "best friend" tried to pit him against his Tribal Chief.
As such, caught between a rock and a hard place, Heyman chose to side with the third man in the equation, Seth Rollins.
Safe to say that this new faction featuring Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker is an interesting one. There are a lot of questions to be answered regarding it. Hopefully, the fans will learn more with time.