Paul Heyman adds new stipulation for the WWE Championship match at Survivor Series; Rey Mysterio accepts

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 09:31 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the advocate of The Beast Incarnate, Paul Heyman proposed a new stipulation for the WWE Championship match at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, which Rey Mysterio accepted.

As per the new clause, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match at the event.

Also read: Former WWE Announcer Hugo Savinovich wants Rey Mysterio to lead a faction (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar vs Rey Mysterio

Following the announcement of the stipulation, Paul Heyman went on to warn Rey Mysterio and commented how Brock Lesnar will decimate the Biggest Little Man in WWE history. In response, the former World Champion vowed to teach a lesson to the Beast for putting hands on his son, Dominik.

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio kickstarted when The Beast Incarnate attacked him and Dominik Mysterio, who was a part of the audience. It led to the WWE debut of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez, who also happens to be the godfather of Dominik but once again, Brock Lesnar reigned supreme.

After WWE Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio took the matter to his own hands and destroyed the WWE Champion with multiple chair shots. It was followed by another attack on The Beast Incarnate with lead pipe and it can be stated that all these attacks paved the way for this Sunday's No Holds Barred match.

Now that Brock Lesnar can legally use any weapon, will things turn out to be detrimental for Rey Mysterio? We will get the answers at WWE Survivor Series.

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!