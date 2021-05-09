Paul Heyman told a WWE Superstar his character was "dead" - Reports

Cinta de Oro, fka Sin Cara, was released by WWE at the end of 2019, and the former NXT Tag Team Champion has since returned to compete in Mexico.

WWE's original creative plans for Sin Cara have now been revealed via Fightful Select. He was brought back to RAW a couple of months before his WWE release, but the 43-year-old "saw the writing on the wall."

Sin Cara, however, wasn't alone as he had Catalina Garcia, aka Katrina Cortez, by his side on Monday Night RAW.

Katrina was the first Chilean wrestler to be signed by WWE, and their alliance was initially her full-time call-up. However, that wasn't the case.

WWE booked Sin Cara and Katrina together just to get Andrade and Zelina Vega over. Beyond the said objective, WWE had no long-term plans for the two.

Fightful Select's story also revealed that Paul Heyman himself told Cara backstage that the Sin Cara character was "dead."

Sin Cara's WWE storyline with Andrade and Zelina Vega

There was a time not too long ago when Paul Heyman was the creative force behind Monday Night RAW. The former Executive Director of RAW oversaw several angles on the red brand and handpicked a bunch of fresh faces for a big push.

Andrade was one of Paul Heyman's guys, and the company gave the Hispanic star ample amount of TV time alongside Zelina Vega.

WWE wanted to make the duo look strong. To facilitate the same, the company booked a brief angle featuring the returning Sin Cara and his masked accomplice.

The storyline lasted for a week before WWE sent Katrina back to the Performance Center, while Sin Cara would subsequently leave the company. Fast forward to today, and all of the talents mentioned above, barring Katrina, have departed WWE.

SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently caught up with Sin Cara, and the former WWE star revealed the reason behind Andrade's WWE release.

Sin Cara also spoke about his issues with WrestleMania 37, a possible AEW run, whether he'd be open to a WWE return, and more.