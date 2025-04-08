Paul Heyman to back out of WrestleMania 41 after what happened on WWE RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Paul Heyman’s jeopardy raised even more with Seth Rollins' cold warning. Last week, on SmackDown, Heyman shockingly accepted CM Punk’s favor to accompany him at WrestleMania 41 despite Reigns disapproving of the idea. This visibly affected Roman and his Wiseman’s unbreakable bond. However, things might take a serious turn as the Hall of Famer may back out of the Show of Shows.

On RAW, Paul Heyman showed up to address the situation that occurred on WWE SmackDown. The Wiseman stated he would stay loyal to his “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns, and his “Best Friend” CM Punk. However, before he could say anything further. Seth Rollins interrupted Heyman and warned him to stay out of the match, making him realize how both Reigns and Punk just used him.

Rollins told Heyman he could do him a favor and put him aside by putting a beating on him, and he began shoving The Wiseman and then slapped him. However, before Seth could do anything further, Punk rushed to the ring to launch an attack on the Visionary.

Overcoming all odds, Seth Rollins managed to come on top and hit a Stomp on Punk and was all set to put a vicious Stomp on Heyman, but Rollins let Paul go and told him now he owes a favor to him as well, complicating the situation more. Following the chaos, Wiseman might announce he is backing out of the WrestleMania match on the upcoming WWE SmackDown.

This could be a perfect angle storyline-wise, and Paul Heyman could shockingly make an appearance between the Triple Threat match, leaving the fans in question whom he will accompany, which could mark a perfect end to 'Mania night one.

That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative at this point, and nothing is confirmed.

WWE legend supports the narrative that Seth Rollins could become the Paul Heyman guy

Fans and experts have had multiple theories about the potential end of the Triple-Threat match. One of the most discussed ideas is Seth Rollins emerging as the Paul Heyman guy.

While talking on Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Bully Ray supported the narrative.

“And if anybody can get [Seth Rollins] away from [a lack of character to something definitive], I believe it's Paul [Heyman]. Look at what history has taught us of what Paul can do for guys who have all the potential in the world but haven't reached their full potential. See Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, [and] Roman Reigns," Ray said.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman will play a vital role in the Triple Threat saga or withdraw from the feud.

