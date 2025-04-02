Paul Heyman to betray CM Punk after his favor & turn heel alongside 9-time WWE champion? Potential explored

Paul Heyman and CM Punk’s friendship might end at WWE WrestleMania 41 after The Wiseman betrays the Best in the World alongside a nine-time WWE champion. Last week on SmackDown Reigns, Rollins and Punk signed a contract for their much-anticipated triple-threat bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It was also revealed that the match would headline Night One.

Ad

However, before leaving, CM Punk clarified that Paul Heyman still owed him a favor and that getting the main event was not what he asked for, even perplexing Roman Reigns. The OTC looked visibly upset at the Hall of Famer. Many feel the match would end with a shocking turn, with the odds hinting that Paul Heyman would betray Roman Reigns and join forces with CM Punk, helping him win the bout.

Ad

Trending

In a shocking twist, Heyman might play possum with the Best in the World; he could initially agree to be at Punk’s corner for the WrestleMania 41 match and 'repay' his favor. Then The Wisman could stand alongside nine-time WWE champion Roman Reigns and betray Punk, turning heel again with The OTC.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns has won the WWE Championship four times, the Universal Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the Tag Team Title once each.

That said, the angle proposed above is just a speculation at this point.

WWE analyst predicts new Paul Heyman guy will be revealed at WrestleMania 41

The Triple Threat main event between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be an absolute war as all three superstars are well-rounded professional wrestlers, making it difficult to pick a clear winner.

Ad

Paul Heyman's betrayal is the most suggested ending of the match. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Robert supported the pitch of The Wiseman betraying both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, joining forces with Seth Rollins, and creating a shocking conclusion of WrestleMania 41 night one.

"There are some people wildly speculating. I saw a graphic on Instagram. What if Paul Heyman has to do the favor by being in Punk's corner, so Roman Reigns already feels betrayed, and then Heyman betrays Punk and is in the corner of Seth Rollins? What if at the end of that match, Seth Rollins wins because Rollins is the newest Heyman guy? Doesn't work for me. I don't think that would be it and it won't be where I would go but is there a possibility? Hell yeah, it's a possibility. Is it worth talking about? Absolutely," Robert said.

With WWE WrestleMania on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the triple-threat saga unfolds and if Heyman betrays Reigns or Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback